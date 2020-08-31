8/31/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce BOCA RATON, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis held a video conference with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce to give insight on issues including COVID-19 response and recovery and the state of Florida’s fiscal health and economy. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, I held a virtual meeting with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce to discuss vital economic issues impacting Florida families and South Florida businesses. As we all work together to safely re-open Florida in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad to hear directly from local business leaders on their challenges as they work to recover. I also outlined my pursuit of vital legislation next year to take away incentives for lawyers to engage in predatory ‘sue and settle’ tactics and shield our small businesses from liability for COVID-19 related claims. We can’t allow our state’s recovery to be inhibited by the continuous threat of lawsuits that will put people out of business and inevitably jack up insurance rates for people who are trying to make an honest living. “Thank you to the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce for their hard work on behalf of the South Florida business community and helping us build a better, stronger Florida.” ###

