West Fourth Street Reconstruction Project Update, Williamsport, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Construction work continues on the Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) project in the Newberry section of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

Later this week resurfacing operations will take place between Arch Street and the Route 15 interchange on West Fourth Street. A portion of the 15 northbound exit ramp at Third Street will also be repaired. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging. Miscellaneous construction will continue throughout the project and motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The detour is removed, and West Fourth Street is open to two-way traffic.

Work is expected to be completed in Fall of 2020.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $5.8 million project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov. ###