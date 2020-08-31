Route 27 Bridge in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County to be Closed for Replacement Project

​Work will begin soon to replace a 92-year old bridge that carries Route 27 over Browns Run in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County.

Work on the bridge, which is located near the intersection of Route 27 and Murray Hill Road, is expected to start September 8, 2020, weather permitting. The project got underway with work off the roadway on August 24, 2020.

The project will include replacement of the existing reinforced concrete bridge with a single span precast reinforced concrete box culvert, as well as new roadway approaches.

The replacement work will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 6, Route 62, and Route 69. It is expected to be in place for four weeks. Drivers should be alert for possible traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by October 2, 2020. Work on the overall project is expected to be completed by October 16, 2020.

The existing bridge was built in 1928 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Horizon Construction Group of Sandy Lake, PA. The contract cost is $392,700, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

