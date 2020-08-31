Route 2046 Streets Run Road Reopened in Baldwin Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic.

Wall repair work, which began on Monday, July 13 and necessitated the closure and detour of Streets Run Road, has been completed. Streets Run Road has reopened to bi-directional traffic. However, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by stop signs is implemented between Brentwood Road and Ganges Way.

Additional work including guiderail installation and paving operations are anticipated to be finalized by Friday, September 5. This work will require daylight lane restrictions.

Allison Park Contractors is the prime contractor.

