I-376 Ramp Closures Tonight in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight ramp closures on I-376 at the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) interchange in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Monday night, August 31 weather permitting.

The following ramps will close to traffic tonight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction for paving operations:

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) on-ramp to Eastbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30

Ramp traffic will be detoured. The ramps will not close simultaneously.

Posted Detours

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a left onto Route 22/30

End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

