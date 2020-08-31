Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,503 in the last 365 days.

Knoxville Woman Indicted on Identity Theft and TennCare Fraud Charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Tazewell Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Knoxville woman on fraud and identity theft charges.

In March 2018, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services regarding possible TennCare fraud, TBI Agents began investigating Lisa Odom. At the time, Odom (DOB 01/06/78) was employed as a non-medical home caregiver for a Knoxville based business. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that between January 2018 and March 2018, Odom falsified timesheets and submitted them to TennCare for services she did not provide for three different clients in Claiborne County. Further investigation revealed that Odom forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted in an effort to get reimbursed.

On Friday, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Odom with three counts of TennCare Fraud and three counts of Identity Theft. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Lisa Odom

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Knoxville Woman Indicted on Identity Theft and TennCare Fraud Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.