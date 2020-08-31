Servers and HPC Clusters with Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors

Koi Computers, an Intel Data Center Specialist, is now offering servers and clusters integrated with Intel’s 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, an Intel Data Center Specialist and Platinum Partner, is a complete HPC solution provider now offering servers and clusters integrated with Intel’s leading-edge 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors. These processors feature:

• Enhanced Performance: Delivers multi-socket core count density with up to 28 cores per processor and up to 224 cores per platform in an 8-socket configuration.

• Enhanced Intel Deep Learning Boost: Powered by the industry’s first x86 support of Brain Floating Point 16-bit (blfoat16) and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI) it delivers up to 1.93% more AI training performance vs. the previous generation.

• More Intel Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI): Up to six Intel UPI channels increase platform scalability and improve inter-CPU bandwidth for I/O- intensive workloads versus the previous generation.

• Increased DDR4 Memory Speed and Capacity: Memory subsystem enhancements include support for up to 6 channels of DDR4-3200 MT/s and 16Gb DIMMs, with up to 256GB DDR4 DIMMs per socket.

• Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512: AVX-512 boosts performance and throughput for the most demanding computational tasks. Now available with up to 2 Fused Multiply Add (FMA) instructions, beginning with Intel Xeon Gold 5300 processors.

• Support for Intel Optane SSDs and Intel QLC 3D NAND SSDs: Delivers industry-leading combination of high throughput, low latency, high QoS, an ultra-high endurance to break through data access bottlenecks.

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, Koi Computers has been trusted by Intel to bring top-of-the-line HPC technology to both enterprise and government organizations for 25 years. These HPC solutions accelerate a full range of in-demand HPC applications including Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We are excited about this new processor and the capabilities it will add to our servers and clusters. Intel always manages to bring new products to market at the forefront of demand—especially impressive in this challenging environment.”

For more information visit: https://koicomputers.com/intel-3rd-gen/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. 630-363-8081.

