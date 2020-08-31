COVID-19 Test Results

CLIFTON - A second round of mass testing for COVID-19 has been completed at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County. Of the 1,410 total tests conducted between Thursday and Friday of last week, 965 inmates tested positive with 168 test results pending.

The mass testing was ordered based on observations made by TDOC’s medical director in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health after several inmates and staff at the CoreCivic operated facility began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

TDOC is continuing to work with facility leadership to ensure the safety of both staff and inmates through compliance to infection control measures and increased education. The Department will continue to monitor the population and staff.

All inmates who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments. Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals, depending on their needs. Staff will self-quarantine and are monitored for symptoms and encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

TDOC continues to practice recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) or more stringent TDOC guidelines. All inmates and staff in state facilities are required to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 disinfection and safety measures. Future testing will be determined on a facility by facility basis.