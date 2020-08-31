THE CITY OF THE COLONY TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FOR WEST SHORE PARK PROJECT

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

08/31/2020

(Frisco, TX) - Today, Representative Jared Patterson is proud to announce that the city of The Colony was awarded a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the West Shore Park project by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). While discussion is still underway as to how these funds will be spent, proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot, pollinator habitats and an open lawn area for general play.

The funding for this project stems from the TPWD's Local Park Grant Program, which is made possible due to Proposition 5. Proposition 5 was a constitutional amendment that was passed by the Texas Legislature during the 86th Legislative Session, but ultimately approved by the voters in the 2019 Constitutional Election. This proposition amended the Texas Constitution so that 100% of revenue generated from the state sales tax on sporting goods be allocated to the TPWD and the Texas Historical Commission.

As a coauthor of Proposition 5, Representative Jared Patterson stated "I am grateful for the work of the Texas Legislature and last year's overwhelming voter approval that make parks like The Colony's West Shore project possible. I know that many individuals will be thrilled by this project, but as a parent, I also understand how incredibly important it is that families have access to comfortable and convenient outdoor spaces where kids can play safely. I look forward to the creation of future parks and existing parks being maintained and improved as a result of the funding that the TPWD has access to as of November 2019."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

