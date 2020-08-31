Test Simulation, Modeling Projects on AMD EPYC: No Cost Nor-Tech Trial

Nor-Tech, the leading complete HPC solution experts, just announced a no-cost, no-strings AMD EPYC trial for testing simulation and modeling projects.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading complete HPC solution experts, just announced a no-cost, no-strings AMD EPYC trial for testing simulation and modeling projects. The trial allows users to chronicle the improved performance and cost/benefit of AMD’s 2nd Gen EPYC processor before they commit--quantifying how AMD EPYC compares with what they are using now and other alternatives on the market in terms of performance/dollar.

The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC is a new breed of server processors with more power, smarter features and advanced security. It is an x86-architecture server processor based on 7nm technology. With double the core-density and optimizations to the IPC, the result is 2x the integer performance, and 4x the floating-point performance of AMD’s previous server product family.

With advanced security features and a silicon embedded security subsystem, the AMD EPYC 7002 Series processors help guard important data assets. They also help safeguard application privacy and integrity by enabling the encryption of each virtual machine and hypervisor using one of 509 available and unique encryption keys managed by a dedicated security processor.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our clients have been deploying this processor with impressive results. They are experiencing processing power that is comparable, if not superior to similar products at a significantly reduced cost. Anyone that takes advantage of a demo will be able to see this for themselves.”

The easy demo cluster onboarding process is a coordination between Nor-Tech’s engineering staff and the user’s staff. Once the job is loaded into the cluster, the organization will quickly have the answers it needs in the form of actual graphs comparing past performance with performance on the AMD EPYC processor. When requested, Nor-Tech will sign a non-disclosure agreement.

To find out more and/or sign up for a demo, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/amd-epyc/

Read the 7002 datasheet at: https://www.nor-tech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/amd-epyc-7002-series-datasheet.pdf

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience.


