VSP RUTLAND/ARREST FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B403350
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Zink
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/31/20 0854 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Larceny From a Person, Petit Larceny, False Pretense, Identity Theft
ACCUSED: Anthony D. Courcelle
AGE:25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Annika Metcalf
AGE:27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/31/2020 at 0854 the Vermont Stat Police were dispatched to a report of a theft from a person at the Hannaford Supermarket in Rutland Vermont. The report indicated that a male subject had stolen a purse from a person inside of the Hannaford supermarket.
While responding several calls came in about customers and citizens chasing the subject through the parking lot. The suspect was later identified as Anthony D. Courcelle of Rutland VT. Numerous members of the public followed Courcelle and provided detailed descriptions of him. Courcelle was tracked to a nearby convenience store where he attempted to use a stolen debit card from the purse, although the victim had quickly cancelled the card. Courcelle then fled to his nearby residence, although he was tracked by several citizens including a retired Rutland City Police Officer.
VSP was assisted by the Rutland City Police Department who aided in the investigation. Courcelle was located by police at his residence. Several witnesses were able to identify him as the person who ran from the theft and video footage from several stores and locations linked him directly to the theft and illegal use of credit card.
Courcelle is due in Rutland Criminal Court on 9/1/20 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charges of Larceny from a Person, Petit Larceny, False Pretense and Identity theft. Three of the four charges are considered Felonies in the State of Vermont.
The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public who quickly came to aid during this theft, providing detailed descriptions, tracking the movements of Courcelle and ultimately helping with a quick arrest.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/20 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Trooper Robert Zink
Rutland Field Station
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
802-773-9101