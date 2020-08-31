VSP RUTLAND/ARREST FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B403350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Zink

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 8/31/20 0854 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Larceny From a Person, Petit Larceny, False Pretense, Identity Theft

ACCUSED: Anthony D. Courcelle

AGE:25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VICTIM: Annika Metcalf

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/31/2020 at 0854 the Vermont Stat Police were dispatched to a report of a theft from a person at the Hannaford Supermarket in Rutland Vermont. The report indicated that a male subject had stolen a purse from a person inside of the Hannaford supermarket.

While responding several calls came in about customers and citizens chasing the subject through the parking lot. The suspect was later identified as Anthony D. Courcelle of Rutland VT. Numerous members of the public followed Courcelle and provided detailed descriptions of him. Courcelle was tracked to a nearby convenience store where he attempted to use a stolen debit card from the purse, although the victim had quickly cancelled the card. Courcelle then fled to his nearby residence, although he was tracked by several citizens including a retired Rutland City Police Officer.

VSP was assisted by the Rutland City Police Department who aided in the investigation. Courcelle was located by police at his residence. Several witnesses were able to identify him as the person who ran from the theft and video footage from several stores and locations linked him directly to the theft and illegal use of credit card.

Courcelle is due in Rutland Criminal Court on 9/1/20 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charges of Larceny from a Person, Petit Larceny, False Pretense and Identity theft. Three of the four charges are considered Felonies in the State of Vermont.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public who quickly came to aid during this theft, providing detailed descriptions, tracking the movements of Courcelle and ultimately helping with a quick arrest.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/20 12:30 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

Trooper Robert Zink

Rutland Field Station

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

802-773-9101