Update: Rutland Barracks / Shooting investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B403343

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Thomas Williams

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2020 1934 hours

LOCATION: Mt. Holly, VT

INCIDENT: Shooting

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Cody Ahonen

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the shooting that occurred Sunday night at a home on Gates Road in Mt. Holly. The victim is identified as Cody Ahonen, 27, a resident of the home where the shooting occurred. His condition was reported to be stable at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Investigators continue to request that anyone with information that might be relevant to the case call Detective Sgt. Thomas Williams at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

***Initial news release, 10:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Mt. Holly. Troopers responded to the area of Gates Road at approximately 1934 hours on August 30th, 2020, following a report of a shooting. An adult male victim was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.

Members of the Field Force and Criminal divisions are continuing to investigate the shooting. There is no current indication of any threat to the public. People who might have information relevant to the investigation are asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

Further information will be provided as the investigation continues.

