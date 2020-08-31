Update: Rutland Barracks / Shooting investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20B403343
TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Thomas Williams
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2020 1934 hours
LOCATION: Mt. Holly, VT
INCIDENT: Shooting
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Cody Ahonen
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the shooting that occurred Sunday night at a home on Gates Road in Mt. Holly. The victim is identified as Cody Ahonen, 27, a resident of the home where the shooting occurred. His condition was reported to be stable at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Investigators continue to request that anyone with information that might be relevant to the case call Detective Sgt. Thomas Williams at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.
***Initial news release, 10:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020***
The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Mt. Holly. Troopers responded to the area of Gates Road at approximately 1934 hours on August 30th, 2020, following a report of a shooting. An adult male victim was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.
Members of the Field Force and Criminal divisions are continuing to investigate the shooting. There is no current indication of any threat to the public. People who might have information relevant to the investigation are asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
Further information will be provided as the investigation continues.
- 30 -