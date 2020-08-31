Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sales of $180 Million in Summer Mountain Auctions

1055 Stage Road 440 Spruce Ridge Lane 322 E Bleeker Street 5300 North Prince Place Drive 3500/3550/3560 West Highway 22

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that over the course of past three months, the firm’s $180 million line-up of summer mountain auctions have resulted in 11 luxury properties sold in the primary markets of Aspen, Vail Valley, Colorado Springs, and Durango, Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, including 3 properties going under contract from pre-auction offers. Plus, bidding opens next month on a collector’s retreat in Vail Valley, designed by Annabelle Selldorf and ideally positioned on 70 acres atop Whiskey Ridge, with another property in Cordillera, Colorado launching this fall.

"This summer, we experienced a surge of top-of-the-line properties that represent some of the most remarkable estates the top tier mountain markets have to offer," said Chairman Chad Roffers. "We're thrilled to have achieved such outstanding results for our clients with our agent partners."

"Our focus continues to be matching motivated sellers with the world's most capable buyers,” he said. "We continue to receive hundreds of inquiries from sellers and buyers alike, proving the market's need for our real-time solution.

Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the firm’s online platform, ConciergeAuctions.com, allows buyers to view and easily place bids remotely, from wherever they may be in the world. Buyers may digitally discover all current offerings from the comfort of home—including virtual viewings, showings, and preview events—in addition to 3D tours, films, and more.

Concierge Auctions Summer 2020 Mountain Sales Include:

322 East Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO

Previously offered for $20 million, 322 East Bleeker Street sold June 30th for $16.8 million in cooperation with agent/developer Bill Guth of Aspen International Properties. Never before listed for sale prior to the auction, the global exposure generated in the six weeks of auction exposure resulted in over 31,000 web views, 1,434 prospects, 120 showings, and 5 registered bidders.

Conceived by Aspen’s S2 Architects, 322 E Bleeker Street is a 5,674-square-foot West End new-construction property framing Aspen Mountain with six bedrooms, seven full and one half bathrooms, indoor and outdoor spaces, and private courtyards to a rooftop deck featuring 360-degree views.



1055 Stage Road, Aspen, CO

Listed for $28.995 million, 1055 Stage Road sold May 31st pre-auction for $21.5 million after just 14 days of auction exposure, after having been listed on the market for 3± years. In cooperation with agent/developer Bill Guth of Aspen International Properties, the global exposure resulted in over 4,800 web views, 900 prospects, and 21 showings.

The ultimate mountain escape, 1055 Stage Road is set amongst the region’s iconic Aspen trees alongside Maroon Creek, and is minutes to downtown Aspen. The property features two levels of outdoor living, a large waterfront lawn with a private pond and waterfall, and a 11,254-square-foot estate with 9 bedrooms and 10 full and one half bathrooms.



Teton Run, 5300 North Prince Place Drive, Jackson Hole, WY

Previously offered for $24.5 million, Teton Run auctioned July 31st and is pending sale in cooperation with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. On the market for 3± years prior to auction, in just six weeks, the global exposure generated over 37,000 web views, 1,595 prospects, 32 showings, and 7 registered bidders.

Imagined by architect Tom Ward, Teton Run is located in enviable proximity to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks outside of Jackson Hole. This 40-acre mountain estate features a formal dining room that easily seats up to 24 people, multiple fireplaces with sitting areas, a master suite with access to an outdoor rooftop deck, chef’s kitchen, outdoor decks, winding trails, live water, and a PGA-quality golf green.



440 Spruce Ridge Lane, Aspen/Snowmass, CO

Previously offered for $9.7 million, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane auctioned August 7th and is pending sale in cooperation with Erik Cavarra of Engel & Völkers Snowmass. Listed for 1 year, global exposure in the five weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 31,000 web views, 1,064 prospects, 58 showings, and 5 registered bidders.

440 Spruce Ridge Lane is a multi-level, ski-in/ski-out mountain retreat built in harmony with its natural environment with elements of stone, hardwood, and slate. The property features a lower level, complete with wet-bar and a media/game room, and direct access to Snowmass’ family-friendly runs.



463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive, Durango, CO

Previously offered for $6.2 million, 463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive sold for $3.38 million on July 16th in cooperation with Tom Morse and Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for over 2 years prior to auction, in just six weeks, the global auction exposure resulted in over 28,000 web views, 1,251 prospects, 10 showings, and 6 registered bidders.

This 10,215 square-foot log home in the desirable Two Dogs community is a work of art in itself with high ceilings, stone details, and floor-to-ceiling windows. With a master bedroom, two guest suites, two ‘dorm style’ bedrooms, and additional space in the lofts, this hideaway sleeps up to 20 friends and family. Outside, there are 9.42 acres with lake access and rights, stone walkways, mature trees, and the San Juan National Forest on the northern property line.



144 Castle Peak Gate, Vail Valley, CO

Previously offered for $4.245 million, 144 Castle Peak Gate sold July 16th for $3.248 million in cooperation with Tye Stockton and Tom Dunn of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for 2 years, the global exposure generated in the five weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 25,000 web views, 1,024 prospects, 28 showings, and 6 registered bidders.

144 Castle Peak Gate is a contemporary escape with walls of glass perfectly framing its spectacular mountain setting minutes to Beaver Creek and Vail ski resorts, the White River National Forest, and the Eagle River.



41 Broadmoor Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

Previously offered for $2.099 million, 41 Broadmoor Avenue sold June 30th pre-auction for $1.9 million, after having been listed on the market for 3± years. In cooperation with Creed Spillane of Quantum Residential Group, the global exposure generated in just 9 weeks resulted in over 31,000 web views, 1,268 prospects, and 47 showings.

Blending the great outdoors and city living, 41 Broadmoor Avenue is a Tudor-style traditional estate with a meticulously manicured backyard, swimming pool, and expansive poolside patio.



398 Irvington Court, Colorado Springs, CO

Previously offered for $1.45 million, 398 Irvington Court sold July 2nd in cooperation with Russ Winther of Mountain Peak Realty. Listed for 1± year, the global exposure generated in the four weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 19,000 web views, 1,304 prospects, and 22 showings.

398 Irvington Court features walls of windows, with every room framing unique views of the city or mountains, a large great room and kitchen, a lower level with a home theater and wet bar, an expansive master sanctuary, and a wraparound porch.



3500/3550/3560 West Highway 22, Jackson Hole, WY

Previously offered for $35 million, 3500/3550/3560 West Highway 22 is pending sale pre-auction, in cooperation with Thomas Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, after having been listed on the market for 7± months.

3500/3550/3560 West Highway 22 is an architectural masterpiece on 230 acres at the base of the Teton range with an 18,000-square-foot of the main estate, a showpiece for awe-inspiring gatherings for generations. The property features a wine cellar, home theater, steam room and sauna, and equestrian amenities including two barns and a caretaker’s cottage, trails, and streams.



559 Eagle Drive, Vail Valley, CO

Previously offered for $5.95 million, 559 Eagle Drive sold July 13th for $3.92 million in cooperation with Betsy Bradley of Keller Williams Mountain Properties. Listed for 49 days, the global exposure generated in the five weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 11,000 web views, 1,684 prospects, 26 showings, and 8 bidders.

Nestled on 1.6 acres of coveted Colorado countryside, 559 Eagle Drive is a 6-bedroom estate with a 1-bedroom guest house that thoughtfully integrates high-end finishes with magnificent mountain accents to create a truly one-of-a-kind estate. The property features multiple living areas, spacious patios, a home theater, ensuite guest rooms, library, and wine cellar.



Teton Skyline, 655 N West Ridge Road, Jackson Hole, WY

Previously offered for $5.95 million, Teton Skyline went under contract July 31st in cooperation with Phil Stevenson of The Clear Creek Group and Matt Faupel of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates after nearly 2 years on the market prior to auction. The global exposure generated in the six weeks of auction exposure resulted in over 32,000 web views, 1,519 prospects, 29 showings, and 10 bidders.

Featuring a spectacular bird’s-eye view of the Teton Range, Teton Skyline showcases rich hickory floors, vaulted wood ceilings, and natural stone to mimic the Rocky Mountain landscape beyond its walls of glass with more than 8,600 square feet of living, a wet bar and wine cellar, a theater and game room, separate guest quarters, and a multi-level deck.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com