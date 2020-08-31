Record Low Numbers in NYS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 418, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 109, a new low since March 15. Yesterday, one person was reported to have died from COVID-19 in New York State, which is the lowest single-day death toll. No deaths were reported in New York City. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Yesterday we had the lowest number hospitalized and the lowest number in the ICU since this crisis began. One New Yorker passed away and that New Yorker's family is in our thoughts and prayers, but we should pause a moment on that fact. There was a time when we were going through this crisis when we literally had hundreds of people dying every day," Governor Cuomo said. "And I asked New Yorkers to understand the facts and to act responsibly and I said that what the future holds is determined by what New Yorkers do. Together we did flatten the curve and we saved lives."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,110 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 418 (-11)

- 418 (-11) Patients Newly Admitted - 29

- 29 Hospital Counties - 32

- 32 Number ICU - 109 (-3)

- 109 (-3) Number ICU with Intubation - 51 (+4)

- 51 (+4) Total Discharges - 75,100 (+38)

- 75,100 (+38) Deaths - 1

- 1 Total Deaths - 25,328

Of the 66,241 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 656, or 0.99 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.6% Central New York 0.4% 0.8% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.6% 0.4% Long Island 0.6% 0.8% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.8% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.3% 0.7% Western New York 1.2% 1.6% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 656 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,756 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 434,756 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,770 6 Allegany 89 0 Broome 1,307 12 Cattaraugus 205 4 Cayuga 178 1 Chautauqua 394 12 Chemung 203 3 Chenango 228 1 Clinton 150 0 Columbia 569 0 Cortland 100 1 Delaware 115 0 Dutchess 4,865 13 Erie 9,872 65 Essex 129 1 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 0 Genesee 295 1 Greene 307 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 297 0 Jefferson 150 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 183 1 Madison 461 0 Monroe 5,452 9 Montgomery 206 4 Nassau 44,677 67 Niagara 1,618 6 NYC 234,237 268 Oneida 2,274 2 Onondaga 3,892 9 Ontario 391 2 Orange 11,433 15 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 303 8 Otsego 144 1 Putnam 1,501 1 Rensselaer 838 5 Rockland 14,255 22 Saratoga 844 2 Schenectady 1,263 3 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 26 0 Seneca 100 0 St. Lawrence 275 1 Steuben 315 0 Suffolk 44,820 57 Sullivan 1,529 8 Tioga 209 1 Tompkins 265 1 Ulster 2,175 7 Warren 321 0 Washington 267 0 Wayne 280 0 Westchester 36,984 35 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 1

Yesterday, there was 1 death due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,328. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: