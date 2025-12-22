Transforming Conklin Street Site into Mixed-Income Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of Heatherwood Communities, LLC as the selected developer for a transformative mixed-income residential project on State-owned land on Conklin Street in East Farmingdale, Suffolk County. The more than $200 million proposed development would deliver approximately 495 new residential units — including over 100 affordable homes for households earning an average of 80 percent of the Area Median Income — on an approximately 13-acre site that has sat vacant and blighted for decades. As part of the development, the site would undergo environmental remediation to address potential subsurface contamination — a longstanding concern for area residents.

“For far too long, this State-owned property has sat vacant and underutilized, holding back the potential of an entire community. All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to have a quality, affordable place to call home,” Governor Hochul said. “By leveraging State-owned land and partnering with experienced local developers, we are turning our historic housing commitments into reality and building a more affordable New York in communities across the state, including on Long Island.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Transforming this long-neglected property into a modern, transit-accessible residential community would bring meaningful benefits to East Farmingdale and the entire Route 110 corridor. Heatherwood’s proposal delivers much needed housing, robust affordability, public open space, and the remediation and cleanup that residents have long called for. This project also reflects the strong partnership among ESD, the Town of Babylon, and our local community stakeholders — all working together to advance development that is thoughtful, responsible, and aligned with community needs.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “Heatherwood is a terrific Long Island real estate company, and Long Island’s economic future depends on our ability to create housing that supports our workforce and strengthens our local communities. The Conklin Street site is uniquely positioned to deliver both — providing hundreds of new homes within reach of major job centers, transit, and one of the region’s most important commercial corridors. ESD’s collaboration with the Town of Babylon and our partners across Suffolk County has been instrumental in advancing this transformative project, and today marks an important step toward bringing this long-awaited redevelopment to life.”

New York State Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s housing crisis is exemplified by today’s announcement of the Conklin Street redevelopment. This transformative project will not only bring nearly 500 much-needed residential units to East Farmingdale, but it will also revitalize a long-vacant, underutilized site, creating new opportunities for New York families. With over 100 affordable homes included in the development, this initiative underscores our shared commitment to providing housing that is accessible to all New Yorkers, while supporting job creation and environmental remediation. By leveraging state-owned land and collaborating with local partners, we are making significant strides in meeting the housing needs on Long Island and helping to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all of our communities.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is laser focused on providing affordable housing opportunities for New Yorkers and this new potential development is a shining example of delivering on that promise. The State Department of Transportation looks forward to working with Heatherwood, the local community and our other state and federal partners to advance a project that will transform this parcel to help address the ongoing housing needs of Suffolk County residents.”

Heatherwood President Christopher Capece said, “Heatherwood is excited to partner with the Governor‘s office, the State of New York and the Town of Babylon on this generational development opportunity. To reposition a blighted and underutilized site that’s laid fallow for decades, for high-quality multifamily housing in the 110 corridor, which holds Long Island’s highest concentration of jobs with adjacent retail uses, is a unique opportunity for us as Long Islanders. As Heatherwood continues to grow its footprint nationally, we’re proud to invest locally to make our home region a better place.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is a critical investment that will help revitalize the Conklin Street site in East Farmingdale,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I’m proud that this project will create affordable homes, remediate a long-neglected property, and strengthen the broader community. I am especially grateful for the federal funding supporting this critical work and will continue fighting to reinvest resources back into communities across Long Island.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “A place to call home is the starting point for the future, but the ongoing housing crisis is preventing many from being able to find or maintain one. This project would convert long-vacant state land into nearly 500 residential units, giving people the opportunity to build their lives in a transit-oriented community near the employment centers that drive our regional economy. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to work with local communities to find creative solutions that address the current housing shortage.”

Assemblymember Kwani B. O’Pharrow said, “I strongly support the redevelopment of the state-owned Conklin Street site in East Farmingdale. This initiative represents an important investment in our community, one that will help stimulate economic growth, generate quality employment opportunities, and expand access to much-needed affordable housing. I am excited about the new opportunities this project will bring and the positive, lasting impact it will have on local families and all of District 11.”

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “Revitalizing our communities is the foundation for providing additional housing, boosting local businesses and keeping people on Long Island. Thank you to New York State for its continued commitment to Suffolk County as it continues to grow and prosper and provide exciting new alternatives to residents.”

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason A. Richberg said, “Today's announcement has been a long time coming and is going to be embraced by the community with open arms. Not only will this project provide jobs and much-needed housing stock, it will remove the environmental hazards that have blocked development of the site for decades, reinvigorating an eyesore and community blight that residents and civic associations have been complaining about dating back to my days as a Legislative Aide. I want to thank Governor Hochul and her team for finally getting this project across the finish line.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “Governor Hochul has been a real partner in finally tackling what everyone in East Farmingdale knows as the mulch pit site, and I’m excited to work together to clean it up and put it to better use. This project will turn a long-blighted property into new homes, jobs and open space at the front door of our Route 110 corridor, sending a clear message that East Farmingdale’s future is about opportunity, not eyesores.”

Heatherwood Communities, a Long Island-based developer with 75 years of experience and more than 14,000 residential units built across Nassau and Suffolk counties, submitted the winning proposal following a competitive Request for Proposal process conducted by Empire State Development. As Long Island's second-largest owner of multifamily housing, Heatherwood brings significant expertise in brownfield remediation and a proven track record of long-term property ownership and management.

The development is slated to feature a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental apartments, as well as townhouse units, in buildings up to five stories. The project includes 630 parking spaces, with a covered garage, both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, a landscaped walking trail, and an "Airplane Park" public open space honoring the site's aviation history.

The proposed development will undergo environmental review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) with the Town of Babylon serving as lead agency and will be presented for public review and comment prior to its final consideration and approval by the Town of Babylon. The development would also require approval from ESD pursuant to a General Project Plan for the transfer of the property to Heatherwood, along with other state and federal approvals.

The project site is located in the Hamlet of East Farmingdale within the Town of Babylon, bordered by Conklin Street to the south, the MTA Long Island Rail Road tracks to the north, and Broadhollow Road/Route 110 to the west. As the site is currently controlled by the New York State Department of Transportation as part of the Republic Airport, Heatherwood would work with ESD, DOT, and the Town of Babylon to secure necessary public approvals. The site was previously used for airplane manufacturing before being vacated in the 1990s. The location is conveniently positioned approximately one mile from both the Farmingdale and Pinelawn LIRR stations and offers proximity to Route 110 — one of Long Island's largest commercial centers — and is ideally suited for transit-oriented residential development.