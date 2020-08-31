Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
P-20 Data System | Nebraska Department of Education

LB 1071 (2010) required the Department of Education, University system, State Colleges, and Community Colleges to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to share data and establishes the NE P-20 Data Governance Council.  The overall governance structure consists of the Data Governance Council, Management Team, Technical Group, and the Research Review Board.  The primary purpose of the Technical Group is to ensure the infrastructure is operating to collect and store data and maintain the warehouse.  The P-20 Technical Group consists of a Program Data Owner and a Data Technical person from each agency contributing data to the NE P-20 system.  This website is a collection of resources and communication regarding postsecondary data collection.

Data Collection Timelines

2020 Academic Year
September 15th, 2020 Student IDs created in Person ID
September 15th, 2020 Postsecondary Terms entered into CDC
October 15th, 2020 ENROLLMENT, AWARDS and both PERKINS files uploaded in PSDM
October 15th – November 1st, 2020 2-week review window
November 1st, 2020 Data is finalized

 

Postsecondary File Specifications

POSTSECONDARY
Topic School Year Version Date
Postsecondary Data 2020 10.0 8/28/2020
2019 9.0 8/8/2019
CIP CIP Codes 2010 08/26/2011

Resources

Accessing the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC)

Postsecondary Terms Instructions (CDC)

ADVISER Person ID Instructions

Postsecondary Data Manager User Guide

Nebraska P-20 Data Memorandum of Understanding

Questions?

Please contact Max Reiner, NDE IT Application Developer Senior, at 402.471.6751 or email max.reiner@nebraska.gov with any questions concerning postsecondary data submissions or the P-20 Technical Group.

