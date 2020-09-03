Numly™ Named as an Aragon Research Hot Vendor for Employee Engagement, 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, Inc., a leading provider of Employee Engagement solutions for enterprises, today announced it has been named as a Hot Vendor in the Aragon Research Hot Vendor Report for Employee Engagement, 2020.
For many years now, Surveys and 360-degree Feedback tools are widely used to get insights on employee engagement and performance. But changing times and new challenges due to COVID-19, due to remote working, working from home (WFH) and distributed teams have pushed companies to start looking at new and innovative ways to ramp up their employee engagement initiatives. New advancements in HR technologies have given a boost to learning and development initiatives by extending eLearning with coaching and driving employee engagement through knowledge sharing, all enabled by AI and People Analytics.
Numly’s AI-enhanced platform NumlyEngage™, measurably improves employee performance and employee engagement through coaching and skills development. What makes NumlyEngage unique is its emphasis on developing employee soft and hard skills through comprehensive coaching, as an extension to eLearning. It has a comprehensive catalog of over 185 soft and 225 hard skills, intended to develop core functional competencies in areas like Sales, Inside Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, etc.
Numly has collected data, leveraged insights from an extensive list of professionals world-wide, across different industries and career stages, to successfully identify a database of hard and soft skills that are critical for nurturing leaders. It has designed tailored coaching programs to develop and refine employee skills through an iterative and continuous process, thereby creating a coaching culture within the organization.
“To be identified as a Hot Vendor in the Aragon Research Hot Vendor for Employee Engagement, 2020 report, we believe that our solution can help global companies bridge the gap often seen between employee engagement initiatives and measurable results in terms of improved company culture, better employee retention and a strong leadership pipeline,” said Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly. “We help companies adopt internal coaching systematically to boost employee skills and engagement, and hence achieve organizational goals and business growth, especially in the era of working from home, through a continuous and insightful process, enabled by AI.”
Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research, says – “The adoption of new technologies that speed up recruiting, onboarding, and continuous skill development is key in ensuring employee engagement. Knowledge sharing, a foundational element of any employee engagement initiative, is fostered through the NumlyEngage™ platform, which connects employees with internal coaches who can help provide the needed expertise through systematic coaching interactions.”
Earlier this year, Numly had also been named in the Adopt Arc in Aragon Research Technology Arc™ for Employee Engagement & Learning, 2020.
As organizations realize the need to make the shift from using Surveys and Feedback forms to more comprehensive employee engagement solutions, Numly is poised to make its mark with its AI-enhanced, user-centric platform that can help companies easily adopt Coaching / Engagement programs that are specifically designed to enable coaching interactions to take place alongside regular work processes, without adding to the employee’s on-hand assignments.
Aragon Disclaimer:
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
About Numly, Inc. (www.numly.io)
Numly's mission is to measurably improve employee performance and employee engagement through coaching and skills development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content, expert coaches and built-in programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D / Engineering, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post COVID-19 era of Working from Home (WFH).
Read report here.
