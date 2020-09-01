The Sanitizer Company www.Sanitizer.CO Aquires National Drug Code Number Toprosan™ Approved Safe Hand Surface Sanitizer
Toprosan™ 75% FDA Approved Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer for Hands & Surfaces is safe and keeps you protected.
Toprosan™ with FDA approved ingredient is safe effective hand surface sanitizer, received its National Drug Code (NDC) number listed on NDC and FDA websites.
If sanitizer you use does not say it's made with a FDA approved alcohol ingredient, you may be using an inferior brand that may not keep you safe or protected -75% Toprosan kills all known viruses,”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toprosan™ made with 75% Benzalkonium Chloride, Alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol, 60 to 95 percent) Hydroxyethane Antiseptic (C2H5OH), a FDA approved ingredient for a safe effective hand and surface spray sanitizer, received its National Drug Code (NDC) number and is listed on the NDC and FDA websites.
— Anna Miller, The Sanitizer Company
Hand sanitizers are regulated as over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Drug products are identified and reported using a unique, three-segment number, called the National Drug Code (NDC), which serves as a universal product identifier for drugs.
The Drug Listing Act of 1972 requires drug establishments to provide the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a current list of all drugs manufactured, prepared, propagated, compounded, or processed for commercial distribution. (See Section 510 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Act) (21 U.S.C. § 360)).
FDA publishes the listed three-segment NDC numbers and the information submitted as part of the listing information in the NDC Directory which is updated daily. Toprosan™ Sanitizer NDC Number is 80149-001. NDC 80149-001 becomes Toprosan™ Sanitizer FDA NDC Labeler Code number, and it is listed on the FDA and NDC websites:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/ndc/index.cfm.
https://ndclist.com/ndc/80149-001
The information submitted as part of the listing process, the NDC number, and the NDC Directory are used in the implementation and enforcement of the Drug Listing Act of 1972. To date, there are 28 ingredients the FDA has labeled as disapproved ingredients for hand sanitizer. Toprosan's 75% Benzalkonium Chloride, Alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol, 60 to 95 percent) Hydroxyethane Antiseptic (C2H5OH) is an approved eligible ingredient for liquid sanitizer.
Requirements of an over-the-counter drug NDC listing include identification of the drug's main characteristics: Product Type, Drug Proprietary Name, Generic Name, Dosage Form, Route of Administration, Marketing Start Date, Marketing Category, Labeler Name, Substance Name and Active Ingredient Strength.
Using a safe, reliable, clean, pure liquid sanitizer is vital in today's pandemic health crisis. If the sanitizer you are using does not say it is made using a FDA approved ingredient, you may be using an inferior brand that may not keep you safe. Approved ingredient Benzalkonium Chloride (ethyl alcohol or ethanol, 60 to 95 percent) Hydroxyethane Antiseptic (C2H5OH) 75% Alcohol based sanitizer Toprosan™ kills all known viruses, bacteria and fungi. Make sure you and your loved ones are using an approved ingredient sanitizer for the best protection whenever soap and water is not available.
For more information about the effectiveness of Toprosan™ Liquid Sanitizer visit The Sanitizer Company www.Sanitizer.CO.
ANNA MILLER
The Sanitizer Company
+1 760-565-9572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn