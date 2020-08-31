8/31/2020

**Photo Release** CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Updates on US&R Task Force 4 Recovery Efforts in Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis provided updates on Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 4 as they support recovery efforts in Louisiana following the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Last week, CFO Patronis deployed US&R Task Force 4 to provide life-saving equipment and resources to support the state of Louisiana following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Laura. Task Force 4 is a Type 3 US&R Team that consists of more than 40 highly trained fire service personnel from the Orange County, Orlando, and Seminole County Fire Departments.

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Since last Thursday, Florida US&R Task Force 4 has been on the ground to support the recovery efforts of communities in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm. This dedicated team of highly trained firefighters has worked diligently to aid in navigating flood waters, clearing roads and provide search and rescue assistance along the Gulf Coast and in one of the hardest hit coastal cities of Cameron, Louisiana. This is exactly why it’s vital that we support our first responders as they work tirelessly to aid communities in their most critical time of need following a disaster. Thank you to US&R Task Force 4 for your continued hard work and come home safe.”

Urban Search & Rescue Task Force Capabilities • Physical search and rescue operations in damaged/collapsed structures • Emergency medical care for entrapped survivors, task force personnel and search canines • Reconnaissance to assess damage and needs, and provide feedback to local, state, tribal, territorial and federal officials. • Assessment/shut-off of utilities to houses and other buildings • Hazardous materials surveys/evaluations • Structural/hazard evaluations of buildings needed for immediate occupancy to support disaster relief operations • Stabilizing damaged structures, including shoring and cribbing operations on damaged buildings • Hazardous Materials Equipment Push Packages for operations in a contaminated environment • Search and rescue operations in a water environment

### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).