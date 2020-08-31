Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,290 in the last 365 days.

Closure Extended for a Portion Route 158 in Mercer County

​The expected length of the closure of the bridge that carries Route 158 over Brandy Run in Mercer Borough and East Lackawannock Township near the entrance to Brandy Springs Park in Mercer County has been extended until October 8, 2020.  

A detour is posted using Route 62, Route 19, and Route 208. 

The closure is needed in order to replace the bridge. Work is being completed by PennDOT employees from the Mercer County facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. 

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Closure Extended for a Portion Route 158 in Mercer County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.