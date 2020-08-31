Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New transit module promises to maximize efficiency and customer service

Transit providers seeking solutions to improve overall operational efficiency wrestle with how to do so without compromising the quality of service they deliver

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transit providers seeking solutions to improve overall operational efficiency wrestle with how to do so without compromising the quality of service they deliver to their customers. Atlanta transit technology firm, Passio Technologies, recently announced the release of Request & GO, a new transit tool that’s part of their Passio GO app, and designed to enhance both route efficiency and customer-service delivery.

According to Passio CEO Mitch Skyer, “With Request & GO, passengers with the Passio GO app who are located at a particular stop can request a pickup. They’ll receive a confirmation from the driver, providing vehicle estimated time of arrival (ETA) and a map of the vehicle’s progress, along with precious peace of mind—especially important for passengers waiting in remote areas.”

What makes the tool so useful to transit providers, is that there are three types of stop requests available in Request & GO systems: stops that are always serviced, regardless of request; stops on the route only serviced upon request; and stops not on the route (though authorized), but serviced upon request.

The data collected from all three stop-request types gives transit providers actionable insights into how their system is being used, allowing providers, as the company sees it, to make fixed route systems dynamic and elastic.

The benefit? Clients can provide transportation to large areas with low population density, along with late-night service (where Request & GO is already in use), and service to outlier stops.

Scott Reiser, CTO at Passio Technologies stated, “With Request & GO, rock-solid reporting showing real-time demand based on actual rider usage means clients no longer have to choose between efficiency and coverage area.”

Passio Request & GO is an add-on feature to their popular Passio GO passenger app. Skyer notes, “For those clients already using Passio GO, Request & GO can be fully operational in two weeks, and four weeks for those adding Passio GO and Request & GO.”

For more information on Passio Request & GO, visit https://passiotech.com/request-and-go/

