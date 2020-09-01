New Bend, Oregon Neighborhood of Discovery West opens Sales "Pod"
Real estate sales center, a "tiny home" called the Discovery Pod, opens today in Bend's newest westside community
The growing trend of tiny homes had been on our radar, and we saw it as a perfect solution for both form and function for our new Bend, Oregon neighborhood.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery West, a new Bend Oregon neighborhood, today announced that its new sales center, the "Discovery Pod", is now open to the public. The Pod, built by Oregon tiny home builder Tiny Heirloom, is a functional space that holds everything visitors need to learn about the new neighborhood. The sales center will be open daily, staffed by the neighborhood’s real estate partners from established Central Oregon firm, Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate.
"The growing trend of tiny homes had been on our radar, and we saw it as a perfect solution for both form and function for our new neighborhood," said Valerie Yost, Director of Marketing from Brooks Resources, one of the developers of Discovery West. "The end result is a light, bright and beautiful tiny ‘sales center’ with both indoor and outdoor spaces designed for discovering all the community has to offer."
The Discovery Pod features an area for meetings, a kitchenette, a restroom, plus a large screen monitor to look at plans and listings - all in a small, simple and charming space. There are little “discoveries” throughout the Pod, including activities and books for any kids who might be accompanying their families as they shop for a new Bend Oregon home. The inviting exterior features a custom Cement Elegance fire table and chairs for comfortable outdoor meetings.
Yost continued, "The Pod was created as a temporary space so that it can move to the neighborhood core when Phase 4 is complete. The homesite on which it sits can then become part of the community."
Currently, the Discovery West Builders Guild, a team of approved builders for the neighborhood, is hard at work on new home construction in Phase 1. Several of these homes are already under contract. Homesites in Phase 2 will be released to builders this fall as the community continues to grow.
For more information on Discovery West and home sales in the neighborhood, please visit the Pod which will be open 10am - 6pm daily. It is located at 3124 NW Skyline Ranch Road, an address which is too new for Google maps. For complete directions, see the Discovery West blog. Contact Harcourts The Garner Group at (541) 383-4360, info@thegarnergroup.com or by visiting https://thegarnergroup.com/.
About Discovery West
Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community under development by the minds behind the award-winning NorthWest Crossing neighborhood. The neighborhood will offer a variety of home types and sizes, as well as a community plaza and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon lifestyle will be apparent as the community takes shape. Construction on homes began in the summer of 2020. www.discoverywestbend.com
About Harcourts The Garner Group
Harcourts The Garner Group is located in Bend, Oregon, and is a locally-owned and independent real estate company founded in 2008. The Garner Group joined the Harcourts real estate company as a franchise in 2014. The company and its agents adhere to an ongoing mission to provide expertise in all areas of real estate and development, while demonstrating service to clients beyond all expectations, and proving the value of the company’s contribution to every real estate transaction. The business currently has 31 active licensed brokers in the Central Oregon Real Estate Market. http://www.thegarnergroup.com
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 503-780-3981
