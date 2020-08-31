Consumer Finance and Residential Mortgage Litigation & Enforcement Forums This Fall to Address COVID-Induced Challenges

The two virtual gatherings are the most highly anticipated events of the year for lenders, servicers, and their counsel.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK – August 31, 2020 – ACI continues to stay on top of the latest developments in consumer finance law and create timely programming for key industry players.

With the worst economic downturn since the 2008-9 crisis impacting every aspect of consumer lending, lenders and servicers are anticipating a surge in COVID-related litigation and enforcement actions.

That is why this year’s comprehensive conferences focus on what companies can do to mitigate their liability in these unchartered territories. Key highlights include:

• How to navigate the uptick in state enforcement in the context of the pandemic and beyond

• Litigating disputes resulting from government relief programs

• Student loan servicing challenges

• Minimizing liability under the FCRA

• Defending against litigation and enforcement over inadequate loss mitigation measures

• Managing disputes with bankrupt debtors

• Navigating the complexities of mortgage origination

• The TCPA litigation landscape

Elite speakers on the faculty include government representatives and in-house counsel:

• David Altman, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Counsel, Freedom Mortgage New York, NY)

• Christy A. Ames, SVP, General Counsel, Republic Bank (Louisville, KY)

• Gary Deutsch, Managing Chief Counsel, Consumer Finance Litigation, PNC Bank (Philadelphia, PA)

• Thomas P. James, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Counsel, Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Consumer Fraud Bureau (Chicago, IL)

• Brian Johnson, Former CFPB Deputy Director; Partner, Alston & Bird LLP (Washington, DC)

• Graham H. Kidner, Associate General Counsel, Fannie Mae (Statesville, NC)

• Joseph L. Mooney, Vice President, Senior Legal Counsel – Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement, HSBC (Buffalo, NY)

• Christopher B. Mulvihill, Deputy Superintendent, Consumer Protection & Financial Enforcement Division, New York State Department of Financial Services (New York, NY)

• Amy S. Ooi, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (Coppell, TX)

• Andrew Smith, Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission (Washington, DC)

View the complete agendas for both programs on our websites, and secure your spot now:

Consumer Finance Class Actions, Litigation & Government Enforcement Actions | September 22-23 | Virtual

Residential Mortgage Regulatory Enforcement & Litigation Forum | November 17-18 | Virtual

