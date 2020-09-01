NLP Logix and QuantHub Announce Partnership to Deliver Data Science Project and Skills Assessments
A new partnership between NLP Logix and QuantHub enables companies to launch AI initiatives with a clear roadmap for success.
QuantHub is passionate about helping companies leverage the power of AI. We are excited to partner with NLP Logix as they share in our passion”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuantHub, a leading data science skills assessment and development platform has partnered with NLP Logix, an AI solutions company to deliver holistic opportunity assessments for organizations looking to apply new AI/ML technologies.
— Matt Cowell
This new partnership will allow firms to not only identify possible ways to apply AI/ML to their operations, but will also map out the technical skills needed for each project.
Once an analytics assessment is complete, organizations will receive an AI roadmap which identifies the best use cases for applying AI to their business, expected ROI, and a resource plan with the data science skills needed to complete these projects.
“At NLP Logix, we have learned over the past decade of successfully delivering AI-powered solutions, that Data Science is a Team Sport” said Ted Willich, CEO, NLP Logix. “And working with QuantHub, it is like having an experienced scout to assess the talent of current and future team members.”
“QuantHub is passionate about helping companies leverage the power of AI. We are excited to partner with NLP Logix as they share in our passion,” said Matt Cowell, CEO, QuanthHub. “Through our partnership, companies will receive clear guidance on how to leverage AI, while mapping out what data skills are needed to ensure the right team is in place to execute and support the AI strategy."
About QuantHub
QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. With skill assessments covering QuantHub helps companies vet and validate analytic talent. For more information visit quanthub.com or email sales@quanthub.com
About NLP Logix
NLP Logix is an artificial intelligence and machine learning data services company, which has grown from a vision in late 2011 to one of the fastest growing teams of deep learning practitioners. Their award-winning team of statisticians, engineers and software developers have been delivering a variety of custom AI/ML solutions for clients in almost every industry. For more information, go to www.nlplogix.com or call 904.208.5065.
McCall Hardison
QuantHub
+1 910-612-0284
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn