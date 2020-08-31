New Mexico Lottery introduces ROUTE 66™-themed ROAD TO $1 MILLION Second-Chance Promotion

ALBUQUERQUE – Take a drive down memory lane with a new game from the New Mexico Lottery. This ticket features $500 top prizes and is inspired by the historic Route 66 highway that runs through New Mexico.

The game was developed in conjunction with the Illinois, Texas and Arizona lotteries to offer a second-chance Scratcher promotion featuring a chance to win up to $1 Million.

Players can enter non-winning NM-392 ROUTE 66™ Scratchers in the ROAD TO $1 MILLION Second-Chance Promotion at nmlottery.com. Players can also download the NM Lottery Play Again App to scan their tickets.

One New Mexico player will win a 4-day/3-night trip for two to Los Angeles, CA to play the ROAD TO $1 MILLION contest. The trip will take place late in 2021 and includes airfare for two people, hotel accommodations, $500 spending money and sightseeing tours.

Legislative Lottery Scholarships All profits from the sale of New Mexico Lottery games fund an in-state college tuition assistance program. Since 1996, the New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $863 million for education and more than 128,000 students have attended college on Legislative Lottery Scholarships. More information about Legislative Lottery Scholarships is available here.

