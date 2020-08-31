Gov. Ivey awards grant to aid prosecution of impaired drivers

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $164,421 grant to improve safety on Alabama’s highways by stepping up prosecution in cases involving impaired driving.

The grant will enable the state Office of Prosecution Services to provide local prosecutors and law enforcement with the proper training and technical assistance to obtain convictions in traffic stops and crash-related cases involving impaired drivers.

“Our law enforcement and judicial system provides the accused an opportunity to prove their innocence. At the same time, those who are guilty of traffic crimes need to be held accountable for their offenses,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program is a valuable tool to provide local officials with the resources needed to obtain convictions of the guilty.”

In addition to providing training and expertise for the state’s 42 elected district attorneys, the program is intended to be used to develop strategies and methods to reduce impaired driving.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“ADECA joins with Gov. Ivey and the Office of Prosecution Services to take dangerous drivers off Alabama roads,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Gov. Ivey notified Barry Matson, executive director of the Office of Prosecution Services, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

