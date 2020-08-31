Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Resume Writing Contest to Reward Dining Gift Cards
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Inspire People to Use their Talent for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good launches writing resume contest to inspire participation, help people land great jobs, and have fun. Rewarding most inspired resume weekly.
You can use your talent for good; write a resume to land a great job!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency based in Santa Monica, CA. Launches fun creative resume writing contest to inspire participation, improve people's lives, and reward dining gift cards to LA's Best Food in the Hood.
Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In life, you get...what you give. Want to land a great job? First step have an awesome resume that inspires employers to get to know you. For the past 20 years, I have placed thousands of professionals in companies and know what it takes to get an interview, and hired."
How to Have Fun for Good
1. Must live in LA, have a profile on LinkedIn and be at least 21 years to participate in Resume writing contest.
2. Every week, the resume that includes the most inspiring summary of experience will be rewarded a $50 dining gift card.
3. Email resume to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Your resume is your calling card in the professional world. Want to stand out from the competition? You must have an awesome resume. Write one today, use your talent for good, and change your life forever. Employers are always looking to hire the best employees."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help 100 LA moms improve the quality of life for their family; by helping fund food (Dining, Farm to Table Box, and Super Market). Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies are generated to help fund nonprofits feeding LA and benefit Co-Op members www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.
