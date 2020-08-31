Jenesse Center launches its very own app
Jenesse4Hope provides articles, quizzes, and podcasts to help users understand and take action against domestic violence, as well as, human trafficking and substance abuse. Users may also contact 911 via the app, in the event of an emergency.
For the general public, Jenesse4Hope features quick access to Jenesse’s trauma-informed hotline operators 24/7, via chat, email or phone allowing users to learn more about the center’s programs, services and shelter options.
Jenesse4Hope is FREE and available in The App Store for iPhone users and in Google Play for Android users.
Karen Earl, Jenesse CEO said, “We are proud to have this new resource in place to meet the need of our clients and the communities we serve. The app extends Jenesse’s reach beyond our traditional geographical limits by providing a digital solution for both clients and the public at large who can benefit from our culturally sensitive, trauma-informed programs and services that combat the effects of domestic violence. We are virtual-world ready to help those who need us. Jenesse staff understand that when they see a need or opportunity to serve and have an idea to implement, they will be supported by the team. I’m grateful that everyone understands our work goes beyond the obvious and into non-traditional spaces and places to make the maximum impact."
For Jenesse’s clients, the app enhances the already comprehensive services provided by the agency to include one-click safety check-in, digital journaling, appointment scheduling and document management, as well as, a contact book of key Jenesse Center, Inc. personnel.
Earl reflected, "With COVID-19 and all the challenges we face centering marginalized communities, I’m very hopeful because there are so many people and organizations collaborating together to bring light to new ideas.”
To learn more about Jenesse Center, visit us online at www.jenesse.org or call 323-299-9496.
