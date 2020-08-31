Managing Weight and Achieving Optimal Nutrition While Enduring The Coronavirus Pandemic
Smart Tips on Achieving and Maintaining Optimal Weight in a Stressful Time-Nutritionist/Dietitian Alexandra Kaplan Corwin
Paying close attention to one's weight, what we eat, how we consume food, and working as a family to achieve and champion good health and nutrition.
— nutritionist/dietitian Alexandra Kaplan Corwin
With the country and the region still in the grip of coronavirus, quarantining, working from home and sheltering-in-place are all part of the new normal. As such, it’s more important than ever to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. This involves optimal nutrition, developing smart eating habits, exercising regularly, and changing the way we think about eating, choosing and preparing meals, and overall nutrition.
According to nutritionist/dietitian Alexandra Kaplan Corwin, MS, RDN, CDN, CDE, CSP, maintaining healthy weight through smart nutrition and positive changes to lifestyle are essential to achieving optimal health. This means paying close attention to one’s weight, what we eat, how we prepare and consume food, and working as a family to achieve and champion good health and nutrition.
A few essential tips:
• Avoid stressful eating. Keep to three balanced meals a day, and light, nutritious snacks
• Cook more, explore new recipes, make food selection and preparation a family affair
• Plan meals as a group and dine together as a family
• Turn the stress and boredom of the pandemic into a positive by planning healthy meals with the
whole family
• Skip frozen foods; they’re filled with sodium. Go with fresh foods instead
• Keep a food log; you’ll be conscious of your good habits, reverse bad ones, and you can follow your
progress toward better nutrition and weight loss
• Drink more water. The body often interprets thirst for hunger. Stay hydrated!
• Avoid sugary drinks like soda and juices. Drink water and eat fruit instead
• Practice portion control and eat small, healthy snacks between meals. You’ll eat less at mealtime
• Don’t eat in front of the TV; you’ll lose track of portions and tend to overeat. Dine at a table with the
family. It’s a good opportunity to bond with loved ones and share important information. It’s
important for modeling good eating habits as well
• Exercise often; take a walk, do yoga, climb stairs, work around the house, and keep moving to stay fit
and control weight gain
• Weigh yourself regularly. Convert this from a negative to a positive and process the information; it’s
a great motivator to continue losing weight
About Nutritionist/Dietitian Alexandra Kaplan Corwin
Alexandra Kaplan Corwin is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (CDN). A specialist in weight management and medical nutrition therapy, she is a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE), a Certified Specialist in Pediatric Nutrition (CSP), and also holds a Certificate in Adult Weight Management. Ms. Kaplan Corwin completed her Master's degree in Clinical Nutrition at New York University and her practical training at Montefiore Medical Center. She holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, where she studied Human Development. Ms. Kaplan Corwin is a published writer and educator and frequently lectures on nutrition. She is also a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the New York State Dietetic Association; she was honored with an award by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, naming her "Educator of the Year" for 2014.
Visit Ms. Kaplan Corwin’s Web site at: www.nutrition-core.com.
