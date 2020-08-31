Gingrich Endorses Murray For Governor

Says Murray Is the Best Republican Candidate in Years

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and the endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, announces that former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has endorsed her candidacy. Speaker Gingrich said that Murray is the best Republican candidate in years in the state of Delaware. The Gingrich endorsement follows Murray overwhelmingly winning the endorsement of the Delaware Republican Party State Convention in July.

“Julianne Murray is running a terrific race for Governor of Delaware,” said Newt Gingrich. “She is a real reformer and has the energy and the courage to make an enormous difference in improving life for the people of Delaware. She is the best Republican statewide candidate in years. She deserves support.”

“I am tremendously honored, proud, and ecstatic to have been endorsed by Speaker Gingrich,” said Julianne Murray. “The Speaker recognizes the importance of this race. He also knows a bold conservative candidate is needed to win the governorship. I look forward to working with Speaker Gingrich in winning this primary, winning in November, and giving Delawareans a governor who will work for them.

“The Speaker’s endorsement is just a further sign of the momentum this campaign is producing,” continued Murray. “Republicans around the state are responding to my message of less government, support for law enforcement, and getting our economy moving again. They are rejecting career politicians like John Carney who put special interests before their own.”

