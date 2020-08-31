Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,795 in the last 365 days.

Newly Elected Tamil Leaders Should Start to Consider Bargaining for a Tamil Nation vs. War Crime Prosecution

Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam

C. V. Vigneswaran

If Sri Lanka allows the Tamils to form a free and secure and protected Tamil homeland-Tamil Nation in the northeast of Sri Lanka, the Tamil can consider pausing war crime prosecution.”
— Editor, Tamil Diaspora News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and Mr. CV Vigneswaran together can bargain with the current Sri Lankan government under US and India’s supervision.

There are two possibilities for the Tamils.

1. If Sri Lanka allows the Tamils to form a free and secure and protected Tamil homeland-Tamil Nation in the northeast of Sri Lanka, the Tamil can consider pausing war crime prosecution at the ICC until the international accord has been signed.
2. If Sri Lanka insists on not allowing the Tamils to form their homeland, then the Tamils should move forward to prosecute war criminals who are the Sri Lankan political and military leaders who were responsible for the Tamil genocide in Mulliyavaikal in 2009.
It is up to the Sri Lankan government. To borrow the American expression, the ball is in Sri Lanka's court.

There is definitely a way forward for the Tamils to take the SInhalese war criminals to the International Criminal Court (ICC.)

We have two ways of sending the Sri Lankan war criminals to the ICC.

One way is through the UNHRC, then to the UN Security Council. Both newly elected Tamil leaders should do the groundwork of the UNHRC’s member states to send a request to the UN security council before March 2021 to refer Sri Lankan criminals to ICC .

The second means is by directly filing a case in the ICC by a victim who is currently living in a country that has signed the Rome Statute.

Around 139 States have signed the Rome Statute, Among the signatories of the Rome Statute are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mauritius,Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal,South Africa,Spain,. Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom


If Sri Lanka is willing to offer a secure and protected Tamil homeland in the north-east, we the Tamils can think about moving forward toward prosecuting Sri Lankan war criminals in ICC or pausing it until an international accord is signed by Sri Lanka with the supervision of US and India, or perhaps the UN.

A US Tamil spokesman said that “We all hope that the newly elected Tamil leadership will consider this option seriously.”

Editor
Tamil Diaspora News
+1 914-713-4440
email us here

You just read:

Newly Elected Tamil Leaders Should Start to Consider Bargaining for a Tamil Nation vs. War Crime Prosecution

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.