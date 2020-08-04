Former TNA parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran handing over his wishes to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on his last meeting

JAFFNA, NORTHERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Lankan August 5 Election Results in Tamil Areas would be rigged

There are three factors making us believe that tomorrow's election will be rigged.

1. Former Deputy Commissioner Mohamed is coming back to Jaffna during the vote counting period. Mr. Mohamed is suspected by the Tamils of having rigged the 2015 election to make Sumanthiran and a few TNA candidates to win.

2. The election ballots will not be counted on the night of the election. A waiting period for the whole night has been mandated. A reason has not been given to the public for the delay. Delays for more than 12 hrs, especially during the night, will create suspicion about the integrity of the election results. It should be noted that ballot boxes will be "protected" by the Sri Lankan army, which is an ally of the TNA, especially Sumanthiran. The government can claim the delay is due to Coronavirus, but the virus does not know the difference between the night and the day.

3. The final reason is Deputy Election Commissioner Dr. Hoole. He also is a supporter of the TNA and a very close friend of Mr. Sumanthiran. Dr. Hoole was appointed as Election Commissioner by the friendly government of Ranil based on the recommendation of Mr. Sumanthiran.

We are not necessarily saying that Dr. Hoole is corrupt, but he has too much power to control the counting and maintain the ballot boxes. He can ignore the proper procedures and the ballots can be manipulated by pro-TNA officials.

These three reasons make us very suspicious. Mohamed enabled Sumanthiran and Saravanapavan to win the 2015 election. During the counting, Mr. Mohamed employed a technique called recounting. Recounting really just meant changing the tally sheet. It was easy for them to do during the early hours of morning, when most of the election monitors were sleepy and had lost concentration.

During the so-called recounting in 2015, seventh place Sumanthiran somehow came in third place, eighth place Saravanapavan came in 7th place, while 7th place Thavapalan was changed to 8th place and lost his MP position.

Following the recounting, Mr. Suresh Premachandran, who was hated by Mr. Sumanthiran, moved to 9th place from 3rd place. These were all extremely dubious changes.

Due to Coronavirus, there will be few if any Western election monitors present in Sri Lanka. Therefore anything can happen with the election results in Jaffna and other Tamil areas.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa want the TNA to win the election to avoid any international investigation of Sri Lankan genocide.

Mr. Sumanthiran alone, as a former MP, met Rajapaksa twice. Nobody knows what their conversation was. Rajapaksa made two new statements after meeting Sumanthiran, the first that the North-East merger means separation and secondly that new birth certificates will not categorize race.

These are explicit and typical Sumanthiran policies. To attempt to eliminate Tamil nationalism, Sumanthiran wants to prevent the north-east merger to prevent the Tamils in the north and the east from strengthening their bond. Removing the listing of the race in the birth certificate, Tamil or Sinhalese, will eliminate the word Tamil from the birth certificate. Ofcourse, the word Sinhalese will not appear in the birth certificate, but the effect will be to declare one official race in Sri Lanka that is Sinhalese and to continue the genocide of the Tamil people.