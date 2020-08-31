WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP Press Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A103678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2020 at 6:01 pm

LOCATION: Leary Road, Jericho, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Jennifer Pendriss

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2020 at approximately 6:01 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence on Leary Road in the Town of Jericho. It was reported Jennifer Pendriss had arrived at the residence, violating contact conditions set within the abuse prevention order. Pendriss was located a short time later at her residence in Richmond and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 8, 2020 for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/08/2020

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

