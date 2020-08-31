Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,787 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2020 at 6:01 pm

LOCATION: Leary Road, Jericho, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Pendriss                                                 

AGE: 35 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2020 at approximately 6:01 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence on Leary Road in the Town of Jericho. It was reported Jennifer Pendriss had arrived at the residence, violating contact conditions set within the abuse prevention order. Pendriss was located a short time later at her residence in Richmond and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 8, 2020 for the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/08/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.