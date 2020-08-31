WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 30, 2020 at 6:01 pm
LOCATION: Leary Road, Jericho, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Jennifer Pendriss
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 30, 2020 at approximately 6:01 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence on Leary Road in the Town of Jericho. It was reported Jennifer Pendriss had arrived at the residence, violating contact conditions set within the abuse prevention order. Pendriss was located a short time later at her residence in Richmond and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 8, 2020 for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/08/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.