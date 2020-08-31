SHIFT ASIA's cloud-based SaaS testing to answer offshore demand from Singapore companies

Industry has seen a shift in offshore trend in greater APAC, now Vietnam tech scene satisfies offshore needs from Japan and Singapore than India these days.

HOCHIMINH, VIETNAM, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHIFT ASIA announces free cloud-based software testing service to support SMEs during COVID-19 pandemic.

A leading quality assurance startup in Vietnam is taking actions to bite in the increasing offshore demand.

・Offshore trend is shifting from India to Vietnam and Eastern Europe globally

・Cloud-based software testing solutions trial for FREE targeting Singapore

・Vietnamese startups move to grip the trend and help SMEs during uncertain times

It’s hard to believe how quickly the world has changed. As a small technology company, we’re very grateful that we’re able to continue on.

Despite the uncertainty, we are trying our best to accommodate needs of businesses of all sizes that are in the transition phase to adapt to the new normal and mobile app heavy digital landscape. Your success means our success, that is why we are hosting a trial program to better understand the market needs and serve better in the future. Your organization is well aware, quality is the key, but can't secure budget this quarter? Then try SHIFT ASIA's standardized and efficient testing solution for free before you buy. Below is the detail for you to get your Web and Mobile App tested by the experts before you launch, absolutely FREE.

Trial Package includes:

· Up to 10 hours of ad-hoc testing (Equivalent to 5 screens)

· Compatibility check with 2 Devices

· Compatibility check with 2 Browsers

· Defect Listing

· Comprehensive Report

You must complete:

Submit feedback form within a week after trial service completion.

Why do we recommend testing when things aren’t optimistic?

We recommend for you to take advantage of testing, especially because things aren’t optimistic. When new launches are stalled, the best every business can do is to maintain the existing user / fan base. And how? You can do so by testing for errors and defects that may result in hurting user experience and product evaluation. For mobile apps example, having few bad reviews coming from older versions could prevent new users from downloading, so the impact is big.

Every software development team at some point test its products, yet delivered software always has some defects. Test engineers strive to catch them before the product is released but they are repetitive and prone to human errors, even with the best manual testing processes. And by automating repetitive regression testing will over time save everyone’s time and product from costly mistakes.

Help us help you.

We know that from experience, product and business teams both are usually aware of product defects and user complaints, but those KPIs are not often synced with the engineering team. Every development group has its unique problem, may that be lack of tools, shortage in head counts, head of quality isn’t exactly motivated... So help us help you, test out our solutions with flexible ad-hoc testing and get advice from the team to understand where you are in the journey of quality assurance.

Who are we?

SHIFT ASIA is a quality assurance company based in HCMC, Vietnam. A team of extremely skilled engineers and testers from Vietnam and Japan, are equipped to take your product to the next level. Most of our clients value us for the custom solution, easy to use GUI tool, automation planning including CI/CD tool and comprehensive reporting.

We certainly don’t expect you or recommend to replace your whole in-person testing approach, SHIFT ASIA is a group of highly skilled professionals that can help you find the right QA resources to fill in the gaps. Please get in touch at sa_cs@shiftasia.com or sign up form on https://www.biz.shiftasia.com/