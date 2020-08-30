Monroe County: Work Scheduled This Week on Several State Roads

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Coolbaugh Township Road name: PA 423 Between: PA 196 and Washington Street Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Barrett Township Road name: PA 447 Between: PA 191 and Wayne County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Eldred Township Road name: Chestnutridge Road Between: Smith Gap Road and Kunkletown Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: PA 115 Between: Interstate 80 and PA 940 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/2/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock Township Road name: PA 903 Between: PA 115 and Carbon County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/4/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: PA 940 Between: Carbon County Line and Locust Ridge Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/1/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Various Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Carbon County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work: Line Painting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Road name: Smith Gap Road Between: Mount Eaton Road and Carbon County Line Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Road name: PA 715 Between: Mountain Road and PA 191 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #