Lehigh County: Work Scheduled This Week on Several State Roads

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 22 West Between: Interstate 78 and Kuhnsville Exit Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Westbound lane restrictions for concrete pavement patching. This work is part of the ongoing US 22 Rehabilitation project. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Milford Township Road name: PA 29/Chestnut Street Between: Allen Street and Daylily Drive Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Township Road name: US 22 West at PA Turnpike Exit Between: PA 309 and Kuhnsville Exit Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Westbound lane restrictions for milling, patching, and paving work on the PA Turnpike Ramps. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Heidelberg Township Road name: Saegersville Road Between: Bake Oven Road and Memorial Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Bake Oven, Road, PA 309 and Memorial Roads. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie and South Whitehall Townships Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restriction. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/2/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie and South Whitehall Townships Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 49 (PA 100) Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/2/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Coopersburg Borough Road name: PA 309 Between: Passer Road and Bucks County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/1/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 222 Between: Independent Road and Schaffer Run Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/2/20 Est completion date: 9/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Whitehall Township Road name: PA 145/MacArthur Road Between: Sixth Street and Northampton Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/4/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: North Whitehall Township Road name: PA 309 Between: Orefield Road and Game Preserve Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: North Whitehall Township Road name: Reservoir Road Between: Sparrow Lane and Overlook Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. Start date: 8/31/20 Est completion date: 9/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

