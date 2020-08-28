Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HHS Deputy Secretary Hargan Statement on Appointment of Acting CIO

On Friday, August 28, Jose Arrieta, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Chief Information Officer (CIO), officially resigned as CIO, after serving the department since 2019 and following more than 15 years in federal service. Effective at close of business on Friday, Perryn Ashmore, currently Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, will begin serving as Acting CIO.

HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan issued the following statement:

“We are immensely grateful for the work that Jose Arrieta did during his time at HHS, leaving a legacy of transformative advances in our department’s data work, better business practices that will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, and stronger protections for our department’s networks from cyber attacks. In particular, the unprecedented data hub created in HHS Protect will be a lasting, invaluable legacy of Jose’s time at HHS. HHS’s leaders look forward to continuing close work with Perryn Ashmore as Acting CIO on these important issues. Jose and Perryn’s close partnership and Perryn’s extensive experience in federal service will ensure a seamless transition for the department.”

 

