RE: right lane closed

Roadway is back open.

Hello there,

Just a heads up that the right hand lane is going to be shut down for the mean time between exit 15 and exit 14W South Bound on I89. Lane closed due to a motor vehicle accident, and will open back up when the vehicle is removed. Traffic is backing up, and down to one lane, please seek alternate routes if possible.

Please remember to drive carefully, and there will be an update when the road way is back open.

Thanks,

Williston VSP.