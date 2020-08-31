Emerging Country Singer/Songwriter Levi Blom Launches His New EP “Shiftin’ Gears”
Levi Blom has released his newest EP, Shiftin’ Gears, available through multiple retail outlets including the official Levi Blom website, www.leviblom.com and can be found on several online digital platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.
Blom draws on his own life experiences and struggles for his songwriting, most acknowledged in the heartfelt song “Save Me.”
Raw energy and slick production with a modern feel, Shiftin’ Gears portrays emotions of love as well as the trials of life that country fans across the world will surely find truly enjoyable.
Levi has a friendly, down-to-earth manner and understands how country music connects to the everyday struggles of hard-working individuals.
From love and trials of life…to adrenaline, heart racing songs, this clean and crisp collection will have country fans craving more
Blom draws on his own life experiences and struggles for his songwriting, most acknowledged in the heartfelt song “Save Me.” From the opening guitar motif, the intimate acoustic arrangement of this gem highlights Levi’s emotional pleas throughout the lyrics, pulling on the heartstrings of every listener who has ever experienced deep and meaningful relational love.
The Shiftin’ Gears EP is comprised of six different and unique songs, the aforementioned “Save Me,” “How ‘Bout It?,” “Hope You’re Doin’ Well,” “Slyde,” “Wide Open,” and the title track, “Shiftin’ Gears”.
The track which resonates most for Levi is the powerful ballad “Hope You’re Doin’ Well”, dedicated to his best friend Wyatt who tragically passed away; it holds a special place in his heart as growing up with him and losing him at a young age left an ache in his heart.
When asked about what inspires his songwriting, Levi explains, “Right now, in my life, I am shiftin’ gears from being focused for so long on my hockey career to now focusing on my music career. These songs are all a piece of me, having been written about true events in my life. I wanted everything I put out there to be a true piece of me or a memory of something that had happened in my life.”
The singer/songwriter is thankful for everything he experienced in his life – both the good and the bad. It has provided him a positive point of view on life and helped him form his music.
Produced by veteran studio helmsman Ric Cabot Podmore, Shiftin’ Gears features some of the most notable session players in the industry. Randy Chavez - Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars; Russell Nelson – Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars; Larry Antonio - Bass (whose credits include work with Air Supply, Pablo Cruise and a gold record awarded for his work on the Tom Hanks film "That Thing You Do!”); John ‘JR’ Robinson - Drums (whose vast resume includes work with Quincy Jones, David Foster, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, and numerous other award-winning artists); and Tom Capek – Keyboards. Nelson, along with Levi’s longtime friend, Ryan Vanderpan, received co-writing credits for their songwriting contributions.
Shiftin’ Gears is available through multiple retail outlets including the official Levi Blom website, www.leviblom.com. The EP can also be found for sale through several online digital platforms such as iTunes and Spotify. The music video of the record’s first two singles, “Save Me” and “How ‘Bout It?” are now viewable on YouTube.
To learn more about Levi Blom, visit his official website at www.leviblom.com. Follow him on his official social network accounts, at Facebook @leviblommusic, Twitter and Instagram @leviblom_music, and LinkedIn @leviblom.
For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.
New single: "How 'Bout It" official music video on Levi Blom's new EP - "Shiftin' Gears"