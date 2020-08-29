Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,766 in the last 365 days.

Fuel Hotline for Poultry Farmers

NEWS

Fuel Hotline for Poultry Farmers

August 29, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (August 29, 2020) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF) has established a hotline for poultry farmers as a resource for those in need of fuel.

“Hurricane Laura has greatly impacted areas where much of our poultry industry is located. Access to fuel has been difficult and with widespread power outages, there is a need to keep generators operating to keep the poultry houses cool and help save the flocks,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The poultry fuel hotline is 225-952-8158.  The purpose of this hotline is to assist the farmers by putting them in direct contact with a fuel distributor to get fuel for generators and prevent catastrophic losses. Louisiana’s major poultry houses are located in Arcadia, Farmerville and Natchitoches.

According to the LSU AgCenter, poultry is the largest animal enterprise in Louisiana valued at $2.05 billion annually.

 

###

You just read:

Fuel Hotline for Poultry Farmers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.