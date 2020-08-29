NEWS

Fuel Hotline for Poultry Farmers

August 29, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (August 29, 2020) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF) has established a hotline for poultry farmers as a resource for those in need of fuel.

“Hurricane Laura has greatly impacted areas where much of our poultry industry is located. Access to fuel has been difficult and with widespread power outages, there is a need to keep generators operating to keep the poultry houses cool and help save the flocks,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The poultry fuel hotline is 225-952-8158. The purpose of this hotline is to assist the farmers by putting them in direct contact with a fuel distributor to get fuel for generators and prevent catastrophic losses. Louisiana’s major poultry houses are located in Arcadia, Farmerville and Natchitoches.

According to the LSU AgCenter, poultry is the largest animal enterprise in Louisiana valued at $2.05 billion annually.

