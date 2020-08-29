Royalton Barracks / DUI, Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202779

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Vitali

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/29/20 at 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound in Norwich

VIOLATION: DUI, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Curtis P. Emerson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/29/20 at approximately 0048 hours, Vermont State Police received complaints of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91, traveling south in the northbound lane. Members from Vermont State Police, Thetford Police Department, Norwich Police Department and Hartford Police Department responded to the Interstate and stopped Curtis P. Emerson of Hartford traveling in the wrong direction of the northbound lane. Emerson was subsequently arrested for DUI and Careless and Negligent Operation. He was processed at the Hartford Police Department and cited to the Superior Court of Windsor County.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE