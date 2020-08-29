Royalton Barracks / DUI, Careless and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202779
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Vitali
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/29/20 at 0048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound in Norwich
VIOLATION: DUI, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Curtis P. Emerson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/29/20 at approximately 0048 hours, Vermont State Police received complaints of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91, traveling south in the northbound lane. Members from Vermont State Police, Thetford Police Department, Norwich Police Department and Hartford Police Department responded to the Interstate and stopped Curtis P. Emerson of Hartford traveling in the wrong direction of the northbound lane. Emerson was subsequently arrested for DUI and Careless and Negligent Operation. He was processed at the Hartford Police Department and cited to the Superior Court of Windsor County.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
