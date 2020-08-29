Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Labor and Industrial Relations Commission Now Accepting Electronic Filings Through Box Account for Better Service to Missourians

The Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) announced today that it is now accepting electronic filings through the use of Box Account, a virtual mailbox. Although the LIRC has been accepting filings via email, the use of the new Box system will provide law firms with a date-stamped copy of filed documents as well as provide efficiencies in processing those filings.

The LIRC Chairman Robert Cornejo said “Box Account is easy to use, making it ideal for external users and internal sharing of files.” Cornejo invites law firms across Missouri to sign-up for a free account. “Box allows us to provide better service to Missouri citizens by streamlining internal processes so that we we can instead focus our efforts on delivering timely and accurate determinations on cases.”

The LIRC’s primary constitutional duty is to oversee the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) in appeals of workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, and tort victims’ claims as well as prevailing wage objections. 

The LIRC is utilizing the Box system presently being used by the DOLIR’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (LIRC-Filings). If your law firm is currently utilizing Box, you may request permission to file with LIRC-Filings by emailing lirc@labor.mo.gov. The LIRC’s Box system is open to law firms where the attorneys are admitted to practice law in the State of Missouri.

Instructions on how to set-up a Box Account can be found at labor.mo.gov/lirc.

