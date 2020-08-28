Fish barrier correction project along US 101 near Forks finishes ahead of schedule

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

FORKS – There is good news for Olympic Peninsula travelers and fish. Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews completed construction under US 101 for an unnamed tributary to the Hoh River at milepost 175.5 several weeks ahead of schedule Friday, Aug. 28.

Crews will restore one lane in each direction beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 when they remove the temporary signal. People traveling still should expect to see occasional alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers as minor items wrap up in the work zone. The temporary reduced speed limit of 40 mph will remain in place until all work is finished. Once complete, the speed limit will resume to 55 mph.

Crews removed an outdated, 5-foot-wide, culvert that blocked fish from traveling upstream and installed a 16-foot-wide concrete box-culvert in the creek.

“I’d like to thank travelers for their patience as our crews completed this important work,” said WSDOT Port Angeles Project Engineer Dan McKernan.

