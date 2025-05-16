Public workshop planned for improvements on US 2 and SR 21 in Wilbur

WILBUR – Community members are invited to participate in a public workshop at the Wilbur Community Center Auditorium to provide input into walking, bicycling and rolling improvements in Wilbur on US 2 and State Route 21.

The work will be part of a Washington State Department of Transportation upcoming project. WSDOT is beginning the planning and design phase to repave and add Complete Streets elements to SR 21 from Front Avenue SW to the US 2 intersection and on US 2 in Wilbur.

In 2022, the Washington Legislature added a Complete Streets requirement to all projects with an expected construction value over $500,000. Complete Streets looks at safety, mobility and accessibility of state highways for all users, with a focus on those who bike, walk and roll.

Those unable to attend the workshop in person will be able to participate in a virtual session on Microsoft Teams from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

When: Doors open at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20

Where: Wilbur Community Center Auditorium, 1-99 SW Railroad Ave. Wilbur

Details: Doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m., followed by short presentation about the project at 5 p.m. Hands on activities will follow the presentation until 6:30 p.m., where the public can share thoughts about walking, bicycling and rolling within Wilbur. An unsupervised area will be available for kids, with light soft drinks and snacks provided.