Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,016 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Help Increase State’s Testing Capacity

Published:

SACRAMENTO – On the heels of his announcement that California has signed a groundbreaking contract with a major diagnostics company to increase the state’s capacity to test for COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to help the state build out its own laboratory capabilities.

Today’s order will expedite efforts by the Department of General Services and the Department of Public Health to establish and operate up to three sites for use as laboratories to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

California is aiming to stand up a laboratory facility and begin processing tens of thousands of additional tests by November 1 and run at full capacity by ­no later than March 1, 2021. Under the deal announced earlier this week, the state will be able to process up to an additional 150,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests a day, with a contractual turnaround time of 24-48 hours.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Help Increase State’s Testing Capacity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.