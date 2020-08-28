Online sign-up required at Access YES! properties in Clearwater Region

Access Yes! is a program designed to improve access to private land or through private land to public land. The Clearwater Region is home to seven prime Access YES! properties, totaling nearly 13,000 acres accessible to sportsmen. Online sign-up is required for most of the properties. Landowners request that sportsmen and women print off the permission slip/email confirmation and place it on their dash before the set off to hunt. Landowners would like have the ability if necessary to check the vehicle parked on their property and make sure it belongs to a hunter that requested access online. Hunters are reminded that it is only permissible to bring other hunter(s) with them if each individual hunter has registered separately online.

"Respecting this program is key to keeping the program alive," says Kyle Lunsford, Clearwater regional Access Yes! manager. "New landowners are willing to enroll and currently enrolled landowners are willing to continue their participation when they see successful use of the program." Access Yes! properties provide a valuable opportunity for sporting public as they provide access for both small and big game hunting. Contact the Clearwater Regional Office for more information (208) 799-5010 or check out the Access Yes website to sign up or see a list of properties, maps and other specific details.