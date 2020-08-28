Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,013 in the last 365 days.

Online sign-up required at Access YES! properties in Clearwater Region

Access Yes! is a program designed to improve access to private land or through private land to public land. The Clearwater Region is home to seven prime Access YES! properties, totaling nearly 13,000 acres accessible to sportsmen. Online sign-up is required for most of the properties. Landowners request that sportsmen and women print off the permission slip/email confirmation and place it on their dash before the set off to hunt. Landowners would like have the ability if necessary to check the vehicle parked on their property and make sure it belongs to a hunter that requested access online. Hunters are reminded that it is only permissible to bring other hunter(s) with them if each individual hunter has registered separately online.

"Respecting this program is key to keeping the program alive," says Kyle Lunsford, Clearwater regional Access Yes! manager. "New landowners are willing to enroll and currently enrolled landowners are willing to continue their participation when they see successful use of the program." Access Yes! properties provide a valuable opportunity for sporting public as they provide access for both small and big game hunting. Contact the Clearwater Regional Office for more information (208) 799-5010 or check out the Access Yes website to sign up or see a list of properties, maps and other specific details.

You just read:

Online sign-up required at Access YES! properties in Clearwater Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.