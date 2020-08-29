Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,013 in the last 365 days.

Sept. 9 public meeting scheduled in Worland for West River Road bridges replacement project

A public meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 9 concerning a 2021-22 project to reconstruct three bridges on WY433 near Worland.

The 6:30 p.m. public meeting will be held at the Washakie County Fairgrounds. Citizens and area landowners/farmers/ranchers are invited to attend.

The 2021-22 project will replace 3 bridges and reconstruct the roadway on West River Road between mileposts 4.14 and 5.5.

"The project includes total reconstruction of the 3 bridges," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. "Project plans include construction beginning in spring 2021 and completion in summer 2022."

One of the public meeting topics will include taking input on a plan to limit truck traffic through the area during construction.

"Construction requirements include building the two canal bridges after irrigation flows have ended in 2021, with work being completed on the canal bridges prior to when irrigation water begins flowing to farm fields in 2022," said Tharp.

Questions regarding the 2021-22 project or the Sept. 9 public meeting may be directed to Tharp at (307) 864-6114.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803. 

You just read:

Sept. 9 public meeting scheduled in Worland for West River Road bridges replacement project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.