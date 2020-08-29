Sept. 9 public meeting scheduled in Worland for West River Road bridges replacement project

A public meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 9 concerning a 2021-22 project to reconstruct three bridges on WY433 near Worland.

The 6:30 p.m. public meeting will be held at the Washakie County Fairgrounds. Citizens and area landowners/farmers/ranchers are invited to attend.

The 2021-22 project will replace 3 bridges and reconstruct the roadway on West River Road between mileposts 4.14 and 5.5.

"The project includes total reconstruction of the 3 bridges," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. "Project plans include construction beginning in spring 2021 and completion in summer 2022."

One of the public meeting topics will include taking input on a plan to limit truck traffic through the area during construction.

"Construction requirements include building the two canal bridges after irrigation flows have ended in 2021, with work being completed on the canal bridges prior to when irrigation water begins flowing to farm fields in 2022," said Tharp.

Questions regarding the 2021-22 project or the Sept. 9 public meeting may be directed to Tharp at (307) 864-6114.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.