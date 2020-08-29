Pipe Replacement Project on Route 61 in Columbia County Tuesday

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 61 in Columbia County are advised a pipe replacement project will take place next week just north of Centralia.

On Tuesday, September 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will replace a cross pipe in the northbound lanes of Route 61 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Traffic traveling north will be directed into a southbound lane as they leave Centralia before diverting back to northbound once past the work zone. Traffic traveling south will be restricted to one lane during the work hours.

This project is expected to take just one day, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

