Citizen Arrested At West Tennessee State Penitentiary

HENNING- Thursday morning, TDOC Institutional Investigator Thomas Shell and his team of special agents conducted a scheduled vehicle search at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP). During the search, Investigator Shell discovered several illegal items inside the vehicle of Cynthia Lynn Wilkins, who came to the facility to apply for employment.

The items discovered in Ms. Wilkins vehicle included illegal drugs, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia. TDOC Special Agents arrested Ms. Wilkins for possession of a schedule II drug, drug possession with intent to deliver, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s department transported Ms. Wilkins to the Lauderdale County Jail.