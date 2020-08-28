Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Waiver of Distance Learning Limitations for Magistrates and Municipal Judges

ORDER

The South Carolina Appellate Court Rules provide that magistrate and municipal judges may obtain no more than six credit hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) via online or telephonic courses in an annual reporting year. Rule 510(c)(8)(C), SCACR. After consultation with the Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization, and based on the continued development of issues caused by COVID-19 and a potential lack of available in-person courses, this Court finds it appropriate to waive this restriction for the current annual reporting year.

Accordingly, magistrate and municipal judges may earn all or any portion of the CLE credit they are required to obtain for the 2020-2021 annual reporting year through online or telephonic programs. 1

s/Donald W. Beatty C. J. FOR THE COURT

Columbia, South Carolina August 28, 2020